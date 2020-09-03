Dominik Reveals He “hugged” Seth Rollins, Vince McMahon & 'nearly Everyone' Post His Debut

With his debut performance at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio managed to impress virtually everyone, including critics. However, while talking to TalkSport earlier, the Young Luchador revealed that he was under a lot of stress going into the match as he was facing a phenomenal wrestler (Seth Rollins) and was expected to deliver a “SummerSlam calibre” match. “The fact that I have the Mysterio name on my back and trying to make my dad proud, but I was focused on the task at hand and knew what had to be done,” Dominik added.

Dominik reveals he hugged almost everyone backstage at SummerSlam

Dominik Mysterio revealed that even though he lost the match, he received a “crazy” reaction backstage. Dominik stated that he got emotional after hearing people praise him and hugged almost everyone present backstage, including WWE CEO Vince McMahon and his current rival Seth Rollins. Dominik stated that after hugging Vince McMahon, he thanked the boss for the opportunity and said that he’ll be “forever grateful” for what he’s done.

"I got very emotional. I hugged my mom, hugged my dad, hugged Jamie and Seth. Everyone was very happy and clapping for me. It was a very surreal moment. I definitely gave the boss [Vince] a hug and thanked him for the opportunity. It was just a crazy experience. I'm forever grateful."

Apart from Vince McMahon and others, Dominik Mysterio also received praise from WWE legend and top official Triple H. While using the hashtag ‘Respect,’ Triple H stated that Dominik delivered an “amazing” debut performance. Many fans agreed with Triple H’s review and few even asked Triple H to bring Dominik to the WWE NXT roster so that he can learn even more about the company.

After losing to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, Dominik teamed up with his father Rey Mysterio to take on Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag-team match. However, as they were about to win, they were attacked by Retribution, causing a no contest. The two duos met each other again at Payback, where Dominik and Rey Mysterio exacted vengeance by defeating Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Image credits: WWE.com