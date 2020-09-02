Rey Mysterio Suffered Torn Triceps While Facing Seth Rollins And Murphy At Payback

It looks like future Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be away from in-ring action for a long time as WWE recently revealed that The Masked Luchador suffered a torn triceps at WWE Payback 2020 on Sunday. At the PPV, Rey Mysterio teamed up with his son Dominik to defeat arch-rival Seth Rollins and Murphy in a tag-team match. Rey Mysterio was originally scheduled to face Seth Rollins on RAW, but after the news of his injury went viral, Dominik replaced his father. The Young Mysterio delivered another great performance but ended up losing via pinfall.

Rey Mysterio suffered a “legit” injury

After WWE made the announcement, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Rey Mysterio suffered a torn triceps at WWE Payback 2020. However, he also revealed that the Master of 619 will not be undergoing surgery for his injury. “WWE referred to the injury as a triceps tear and that is likely the real injury, but as of right now, it is not thought to be as serious as a full tear that would require surgery,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

This is the second injury Rey Mysterio has suffered in a week. Just a few days ahead of WWE Payback 2020, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Dominik to face Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, as the heels were about to win, Retribution appeared and attacked the two. The newly found group was rough on the pair, especially Rey Mysterio, who was punished all over the ring. Retribution was also seen smashing the future Hall of Famer’s head onto the ring post multiple times which was hard to watch for the viewers.

Later, Rey Mysterio shared a picture on Twitter showing the vicious cut he received on his head after getting hit. Rey Mysterio also shared a picture of his mask which turned from white to red because of the blood. According to various reports, Rey Mysterio was supposed to face Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions 2020, but because of his recent injury, the idea was scrapped. Fans believe that The Master of 619 could make his in-ring return a week after the Clash of Champions PPV.

Image credits: WWE.com