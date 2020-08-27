Bray Wyatt Praises John Cena, Says “it’s A Big Deal” That Cena Hailed Him And Seth Rollins

A couple of days ago, while talking to Sports Illustrated, WWE legend John Cena praised Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins for stepping up during the ‘COVID-19 era’. The 16-time WWE Champion claimed that the two superstars are doing an unbelievable job, adapting to a crowd-less environment and delivering great performances. "Bray Wyatt is obviously doing a great job, and Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowd-less environment," John Cena had stated.

Bray Wyatt responds to John Cena’s praise

Bray Wyatt sat down with ESPN this month where he reacted to John Cena’s comments. Bray Wyatt said “it's a big deal” that he and Seth Rollins were hailed by the future Hall of Famer. Bray Wyatt then called John Cena a “sweet person” and revealed that he and John Cena had a great in-ring relationship. “John is very much the type of person that you have to earn his respect. He doesn't just give it - he's very forward that way. Hearing that praise, for me and Seth Rollins, it's a big deal, because like I said, John is a huge star. That's a milestone for me and my legacy. That's pretty neat,” Bray Wyatt added.

Seth Rollins waxes lyrical about John Cena

Almost a week ago, Seth Rollins told The People that he respects John Cena as a performer. While talking about the praise he received from the former champion, Seth Rollins said that it means a lot for him. “I just have a lot of respect for him, for what he’s done for the industry, but also, he’s a great dude. To be thought highly of by him is cool, I do appreciate that a lot,” Seth Rollins added.

John Cena’s last in-ring appearance was at the WrestleMania 36 PPV where he lost to Bray Wyatt in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match. The match was loved by many, while some claimed that John Cena vs Bray Wyatt will serve as the milestone for years to come. Since then, the WWE veteran has not appeared in the ring and is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie, Suicide Squad. Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, recently won the Universal Championship from Braun Strowman and is scheduled to defend his title against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple-Threat No Holds Barred match at WWE Payback 2020.

Image credits: WWE.com