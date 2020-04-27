US President Donald Trump Praises Triple H After 'The Game' Completes 25 Years In WWE

WWE legend and executive Triple H recently celebrated 25 years with WWE. 'The Game' was joined in the ring by his long-time friend Shawn Michaels who congratulated his D-Generation X partner. Shawn Michaels took Triple H down memory lane and laid out every memorable moment from Triple H's 25-year-long WWE career. Shawn Michaels then Skype called Triple H’s close friends and family members who also congratulated The Game. WWE Chairman and Triple H’s father-in-law Vince McMahon appeared to end the segment and thanked Triple H for his numerous contributions over the years.

US President Donald Trump also joined the long list of celebrities to congratulate Triple H. Donald Trump recently retweeted Vince McMahon’s tweet and called Triple H a ‘true winner’. In the tweet, Vince McMahon congratulated Triple H and revealed that he expects Triple H to go and change ‘The Game’ forever.

Superstars praise Triple H for completing 25 years in WWE

After Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration ended, many WWE superstars took to Twitter and congratulated The Game. Tegan Nox thanked Triple H for being an inspiration while Renee Young thanked The Game for sharing some incredible moments with her. Stephanie McMahon thanked her husband for giving 25 years to the company and doing memorable things in the ring. Former WWE superstar and the current face of AEW Chris Jericho also congratulated Triple H and hailed him as one of the best WWE performers.

I could not be more proud of you @TripleH! You are one of the biggest icons in @wwe history. What you have given to our business and our fans in & out of the ring is unparalleled. Thank you for the past 25 years, I can’t wait to see what comes next! #HHH25 #TheGame I LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/uE0D6mAnau — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 24, 2020

