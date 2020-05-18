Drew Gulak Released From WWE After Appearing On Last Friday Night SmackDown Episode

WWE earlier took to Twitter and announced that they have released former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak from the company. The PWInsider then reported that Drew Gulak's WWE contract had expired after last week’s WWE SmackDown tapings and the two sides couldn't come to terms with regards to signing a new deal. Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Drew Gulak had asked for a raise from WWE, but officials denied to give him one.

According to Meltzer, WWE didn’t give Gulak a raise because the company itself is not earning enough amid the coronavirus outbreak. Reports also reveal that WWE ended pulling the offer they had originally offered to the former Cruiserweight Champion. After the news went viral, AEW stars Chuck Taylor and Joey Janela took to Twitter and hinted that Drew Gulak could be a perfect addition to the AEW roster.

“His contract expired and I don't know all of the details. The story going around is essentially that he asked for a raise, they said no, and they pulled the offer that they had originally offered,” said Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Drew Gulak released: Drew Gulak’s last in-ring appearance in WWE

Drew Gulak’s last in-ring appearance was on last week’s WWE SmackDown where he faced long-time friend Daniel Bryan in the second Intercontinental title tournament match. Before they started fighting, Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan shook hands. The two were displaying incredible wrestling moves as they performed various holds and attack on each other. Drew Gulak saw an opening and tried to deliver Gulock, but Daniel Bryan contoured and smiled at his friend.

After returning from the break, Drew Gulak sent Daniel Bryan flying off the top ropes. The former Cruiserweight Champion then took Daniel Bryan down and tried to trap The Yes Man in various submission holds. However, Daniel Bryan kept finding ways to kick out and break submissions. Daniel Bryan soon recovered and trapped Drew Gulak in the Yes Lock. After a hard-fought battle, Bryan won the match and advanced to the semifinals of the IC tournament.

