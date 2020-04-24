WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results For Apr 24 Episode

The upcoming segment of WWE SmackDown is going to be a special one as it marks the celebration of 25 years of Triple H in WWE. Since his initial days as Jean-Paul Levesque, to the D-Generation X, and then 'The Cerebral Assassin', this week’s SmackDown will have a throwback to it all as Triple H himself is going to appear on the segment, according to reports. Apart from this, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are slated to defend their WWE SmackDown Women’s tag-team title against Carmella and Dana Brooke. The WWE SmackDown segment seemingly has much in store for WWE fans and here’s what viewers can expect from this week.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Says WWE Needs A New Leader

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown predicted results

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs Carmella and Dana Brooke

A high-voltage contest could be on the cards this week with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross likely to defend their titles opposite Carmella and Dana Brooke. The rivalry between both teams has been building since the past few weeks and WWE matchmakers are expected to extend it until the next pay-per-view. However, Dana Brooke could add some shock into the mix as she is currently receiving a massive push by WWE officials.

Lacey Evans vs Sasha Banks

Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks will square off against each other for a spot in the Money In the Bank ladder match. Lacey Evans is a prominent face in the current WWE roster. However, Sasha Banks is seen as the favourite to make it to the MITB contest.

Drew Gulak vs King Corbin

Drew Gulak and King Cornin will battle each other for the MITB spot. Drew Gulak is an emerging star on the WWE roster. However, King Corbin is still the favourite in the match-up.

Also Read | Triple H Reveals He Is Intrigued By Ronda Rousey’s Controversial Comments About WWE

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live streaming in India

As per Indian timings, the WWE SmackDown live telecast in India will begin on Saturday, April 18 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE SmackDown live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to catch WWE SmackDown live streaming online?

Fans can logon to the WWE Network and watch all matches live with a premium account. However, if you do not have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read | Jinder Mahal And The Great Khali Fought An Intense WWE Battle Back In 2012; Watch

Also Read | WWE SmackDown predicted results: Braun Strowman Set To Face Off Against Ex-mentor Bray Wyatt

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)