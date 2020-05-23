Mark Henry Reveals The Rock Didn’t Have A Place To Live When He Joined WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and WWE legend The Rock have known each other since their early days in the WWE. They have worked together in several storylines and are still good friends. Mark Henry recently spoke to Vlad TV where he talked about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in brief. He also made some major revelations about the WWE legend.

The Rock came to WWE with just $7 in his pocket: Mark Henry

Mark Henry revealed that when The Rock was playing football for Calgary Stampeders in Canada, he realised that he’s not going to make as much money as a wrestler. This is when he decided to leave football and come to WWE with ‘just seven dollars in his pocket’. Mark Henry said that The Rock was a hard worker and within months he became the best in WWE. Mark Henry then praised The Rock and compared him to wrestling greats like Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan.

“The Rock came into the business and became the best, arguably that ever existed. I put the Rock right up there with Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin. He’s right there,” said Mark Henry.

Mark Henry and Dwayne Johnson stayed together

Mark Henry said that when The Rock signed a deal with WWE, he didn’t have a place to live. That’s when Mark Henry asked Dwayne Johnson to move in with him. “I said man you can move in with me till you get on your feet. Once you get on your feet, you get your own place. And he moved in with me and ended up never getting a place,” said Mary Henry. He revealed that because they were both new to wrestling, they loved to travel and entertain others. WWE later sent Mark Henry and Dwayne Johnson to Memphis to learn from Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

Mark Henry on Dwayne Johnson joining the WWE Hall of Fame

Mark Henry became a Hall of Famer in 2018 after he retired from wrestling. Mark Henry said that Dwayne Johnson is not technically retired, but when he decides to step down he will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. Mark Henry revealed that he and The Rock were the first two guys that WWE CEO Vince McMahon picked to be in the developmental system. Mark Henry ended the interview saying that Dwayne Johnson is one the reasons why he stayed in the pro-wresting business for more than 20 years.

“There was no developmental system before Dwayne Johnson and me, and we both killed it.”

