WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre And Lashley Brawl In The Ring, Jax Def Flair And Natalya

On this week’s WWE RAW, fans saw Apollo Crews become the new WWE United States Champion as he defeated Andrade. Fans also saw Nia Jax defeat Natalya and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to earn a WWE RAW Women’s Title Match at WWE Backlash. The McIntyre vs Lashley feud was taken to the next level as the two superstars brawled in the ring after the main event. The Seth Rollins-Rey Mysterio storyline also continued as Mysterio’s teammates Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo came together to face the heels.
Nia Jax dominated the match from the start as she took down both of her opponents with a body slam. However, Natalya and Charlotte Flair teamed up and began punishing the powerhouse. They even powerbombed Nia Jax through the announce table. After returning from the break, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka helped Jax get back in the ring. Nia took down Flair before delivering a Samoan Drop to Natalya for the win. Later, it was made official that Asuka will defend her title against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash.
It's official!@NiaJaxWWE will challenge @WWEAsuka for the RAW Women's Championship at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/djF4p9i0nH— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 26, 2020
Drew McIntyre appeared on MVP’s 'The VIP Lounge' segment and proclaimed that he’s ready to face Bobby Lashley at Backlash. MVP made a few comments, which the WWE champion didn’t take too kindly to and hit the former United States Champion with a Claymore Kick. Later on WWE RAW, MVP teamed up with Bobby Lashley to take on the Street Profits. As the match was about to end, Drew McIntyre entered the ring and began pummeling Lashley. Lashley responded with the same and a huge brawl erupted. After a couple of minutes, a number of WWE stars came in and separated the two.
The @WWE Championship match between @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @fightbobby is going to be 🔥🔥🔥! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sJoXsQfcZR— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 26, 2020
