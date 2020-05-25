Roman Reigns Net Worth, WWE Salary, Endorsements, Family And Hobbs & Shaw Cameo

WWE icon Roman Reigns has spent just five years in the promotion but has quickly cemented his spot as an A-list wrestler in WWE. Through his wrestling abilities, mic skills, and charismatic personality, Roman Reigns has developed a massive global fanbase within years of his full debut. While WWE fans love to keep tabs on ‘The Big Dog’s’ WWE career, the Roman Reigns net worth has always been a matter of interest for WWE fans. The Roman Reigns net worth has witnessed a steady rise over the past few years, and the former WWE World Champion has reportedly bagged a number of lucrative sponsorship deals to boost his finances.

Also Read | Mark Henry Reveals The Rock Didn’t Have A Place To Live When He Joined WWE

Roman Reigns net worth: Roman Reigns WWE salary and endorsements

According to Celebrity Net Worth, WWE superstar Roman Reigns currently has a net worth of $12 million and the amount is expected to rise by 22 percent every year. Although Roman Reigns has spent a mere five years in WWE, he has already headlined three WrestleMania events (31, 32, and 33). Reports further suggest that the Roman Reigns net worth experienced a considerable bump back in 2013 after the Samoan earned more than $200,000. Interestingly, that figure now constitutes a meagre one-tenth of the amount he makes as a WWE superstar these days. Since pay-per-view figures are increasing every year, Roman Reigns net worth is expected to experience a significant hike in the next few years.

Roman Reigns net worth: Roman Reigns WWE salary and endorsements

Roman Reigns is one of the highest-paid WWE superstars on the current roster. According to reports, Roman Reigns WWE salary touches $1.2 million annually. However, after adding the additional bonuses and winnings, Roman Reigns WWE salary reaches close to the $2 million mark for a year. Roman Reigns WWE salary and Roman Reigns net worth have been experiencing a steady rise due to the crowd he draws at the events.

Also Read | Roman Reigns net worth: Roman Reigns Reveals New Tattoo, Says He Wanted To Cry After His Match With The Undertaker

It is an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of this project and to represent our culture. I am so grateful for this privilege and I will do my best to live up to the humbling words @TheRock said this evening. #HobbsAndShaw is a fun ride, can’t wait for you to see it Aug 2nd. pic.twitter.com/YVqDm3Il6z — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 14, 2019

Roman Reigns net worth: Roman Reigns WWE salary and endorsements

According to reports, Roman Reigns has a variety of endorsement deals that constantly boost his net worth. Roman Reigns made an appearance in 'Hobbs and Shaw' alongside his cousin Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Hollywood star Jason Statham.

Also Read | Roman Reigns family: Leukemia Survivor Roman Reigns Calls Another Survivor A 'real Life Hero' In Emotional Post

Also Read | Roman Reigns net worth: When Roman Reigns Met WWE Hall Of Famer 'Macho Man' Randy Savage During His Childhood amid Roman Reigns family

Image courtesy: WWE