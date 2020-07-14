WWE SummerSlam Results Leaked Online And It's Bad News For Drew McIntyre

Since Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and became the first-ever British WWE Champion, he has not faced a major opponent who could threaten his position on the current WWE roster. However, WrestlingNews claim that he could be facing the legendary Randy Orton for the title at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV. The report also claims that The Viper could destroy Drew McIntyre in the ring and leave as the new WWE Champion.

Randy Orton was supposed to face Edge in their third and final match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, but after Edge suffered a triceps tear at WWE Backlash, plans had to be changed. According to reports, after defeating McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam, Randy Orton could defend the WWE Championship against Edge at next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 37. Fans speculate that Randy Orton will then lose the title to Edge and the Hall of Famer will start his last championship reign.

“An idea was pitched to have Orton win the title and then defend against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and McIntyre could win the title again at a later date to get his true crowning moment with fans in attendance,” claimed the report.

On the work front, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is currently in a feud with Dolph Ziggler and the two are scheduled to face each other at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. According to various reports, Drew McIntyre will defeat Ziggler at the PPV and retain his title. Randy Orton, on the other hand, is currently in a storyline with Big Show and on this week’s WWE RAW he challenged The Giant to an unsanctioned match. Fans speculate that Big Show will accept Orton’s challenge and the two will collide next week on WWE RAW. WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will take place on July 19, 2020, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 results leaked: Possible happenings at WWE SummerSlam 2020

WWE SummerSlam leaked: Drew McIntyre could defend his title against Randy Orton

WWE SummerSlam leaked: Brock Lesnar could face Bobby Lashley

WWE SummerSlam leaked: Seth Rollins could face Rey Mysterio, Dominik or Kevin Owens

WWE SummerSlam leaked: Sasha Banks will face Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title

WWE SummerSlam leaked: Braun Strowman could face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Cover Image Source: WWE.com