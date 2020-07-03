WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Slams Conor McGregor On Twitter With 'stick To Whiskey' Jibe

Conor McGregor retired from UFC after he announced his departure from the promotion in June with an abrupt tweet. While McGregor may have called time on his UFC career, the Irish MMA star is reportedly eyeing a move to WWE. McGregor's media company teased his possible move to WWE this week, a move that has seemingly disturbed the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who went on to lash out at Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor's Coach John Kavanagh Says Irish Superstar's Retirement Is Final

WWE News: WWE champion Drew McIntyre slams UFC star Conor McGregor on Twitter

Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper https://t.co/kwgt0EKdAa — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 2, 2020

After a picture of Conor McGregor donning both the WWE and UFC World titles went viral on social media, current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and expressed his irritation at McGregor's stunt. Conor McGregor’s media company initially teased his possible move to WWE by calling out Vince McMahon and Drew McIntyre hit back at Conor McGregor by referring to one of his infamous mugshots. He also mocked Conor McGregor's whiskey brand Proper 12 in the tweet.

Conor McGregor was taken into police custody a few years ago for punching a 70-year-old man in a pub in Dublin. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took a dig at the Irish MMA star by bringing the incident up. Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and advised Conor McGregor to stop short of thinking about moving to the WWE Universe. “You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper,” wrote Drew McIntyre.

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor Claims Khabib's Father's Illness Is A 'cover-up', Says 'Allah Sees All'

The WWE-UFC crossover rivalry comes as little surprise to combat sports fans. Throughout the years, several wrestlers and athletes have paved their way in both the promotions including the likes of Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. The idea of Conor McGregor making his way into the promotion, therefore, may not be as farfetched as it appears. McGregor would also make an ideal heel in the company, courtesy of the brash and arrogant image he has cultivated over the years.

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor Reveals He Worked Hard Only To Dress Up In Fine Clothing And Footwear

Also Read | Conor McGregor retirement: Conor McGregor Vince McMahon match up in WWE? after MMA retirement?

Image courtesy: UFC & WWE websites