Drew McIntyre Praises Randy Orton By Claiming 'there Is Nobody In WWE Who Can Touch Him'

A couple of days ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre could go up against Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2020. Meltzer stated that Randy Orton was scheduled to face Edge at SummerSlam, but after Edge suffered a triceps tear at WWE Backlash, plans had to be changed. “WWE is planning for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for one of their bigger PPVs, either SummerSlam this year or even as late as WrestleMania 37 next year,” said Dave Meltzer.

Recently, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre talked to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport where he revealed that he currently doesn’t know who he will face at SummerSlam. However, when asked about the ongoing Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton rumours, the WWE Champion said that he would be ‘excited’ to face The Legend Killer. Drew McIntyre then praised Randy Orton and said that “Randy Orton is on fire right now.” Drew McIntyre also admitted that when Orton uses all his in-ring skills, he’s untouchable.

“Like, even when he’s not even trying – he’s admitted himself sometimes he’s not putting in 100 percent – but he’s still better than 90 percent of everybody in the world when he’s barely trying. But when he’s on, there is nobody that can touch Randy Orton.”

Drew McIntyre reveals why he would like to work with Randy Orton

While describing the type of opponent he wants to face in the future, Drew McIntyre revealed that he needs somebody who could push his limits. He said because he’s a new champion, he needs strong opponents who could build his character and attract more views. Drew McIntyre claimed that if he works with Randy Orton, then the Viper will force him to deliver an incredible performance. “I think with Randy Orton, he’s so well established and instantly recognisable, he’s so good at his role that it would make me have to work up to his level or I would drown,” McIntyre said.

Drew McIntyre is currently in a feud with Dolph Ziggler and the two are scheduled to face each other at WWE Extreme Rules. According to various reports, Drew McIntyre will defeat Ziggler at the PPV and retain his title. Randy Orton, on the other hand, is currently in a storyline with Big Show and fans speculate that WWE could soon announce a match between the two for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE Extreme Rules 2020 will take place on July 19, 2020, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

