Randy Orton Will Face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre At SummerSlam 2020: Reports

After WWE champion Drew McIntyre ended his feud with Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash, fans started speculating who the Scottish Psychopath will face in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV. Recently, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre could go up against Randy Orton in the biggest event of the summer. The report also claimed that the original plans for Randy Orton were very different. The Legend Killer was supposed to face Edge in their third and final match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, but after Edge suffered a triceps tear at WWE Backlash, plans had to be changed.

“WWE is planning for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for one of their bigger PPVs, either SummerSlam this year or even as late as WrestleMania 37 next year,” said Dave Meltzer.

Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2020

After Randy Orton heard that he would not be able to work with Edge for WWE SummerSlam 2020, he started pitching various ideas to Vince McMahon and the team. According to Alex McCarthy of TalkSport, Randy Orton wanted to work with WWE NXT stars Adam Cole and Tommaso Ciampa, but WWE rejected the idea for WWE SummerSlam 2020. “I've been told that due to the shortage of WWE RAW heels, Randy Orton will likely be facing Drew McIntyre,” wrote McCarthy. However, that doesn't mean that a match between Orton and Ciampa/Cole won't happen in the future but it won't happen at SummerSlam.

In fairness, I was also told Orton’s immediate thoughts after learning Edge was injured was to pivot to either Adam Cole or Tommaso Ciampa at SummerSlam.



Not sure on current plans, but common sense says Randy is top heel/best matchup for Drew. https://t.co/YDxEkxr1zE — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 8, 2020

Rumours also suggest that Brock Lesnar, who lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, could make his return and start another storyline with the WWE Champion. However, it was also reported that Brock Lesnar could start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Lesnar vs Lashley would be an easy sell as both superstars are huge names in the company and have never faced each other despite working in the company for more than a decade.

“Now is a really good time. I think I’ve done all the paying dues stuff that I’ve done since I’ve been back. I think my character is starting to develop a little more into being who I am,” said Bobby Lashley to Table Talk podcast.

