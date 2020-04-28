Drew McIntyre Attacks Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy After Signing MITB 2020 Contract; Watch

After weeks of build-up, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins finally came face-to-face to sign their Money in the Bank title match contract. The segment started with Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler reminding fans about the upcoming MITB 2020 event. Lawler then called Seth Rollins to the ring who was wearing a black suit. He then called out Drew McIntyre, who laughed at Rollins' attire.

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins MITB 2020 contract signing

Jerry Lawler then asked the WWE Champion to sign the MITB 2020 contract. Drew McIntyre looked at Seth Rollins and signed the contract. When Lawler asked Seth Rollins to sign the MITB 2020 contract, Rollins picked up the mic and said that he doesn't want this. He said ‘Drew McIntyre is a great wrestler and an honourable champion, but he’s not a leader and the Universe needs a leader’. Seth Rollins said he doesn’t want to fight Drew McIntyre but he has to. Rollins continued by saying he has to defeat McIntyre for the good of the future of WWE RAW and WWE as a whole.

Drew McIntyre picked up the mic and thanked Seth Rollins for a good speech. He then looked at Seth Rollins said that he is full of ‘s**t’. Drew McIntyre said Seth Rollins will not be on the winning side at MITB 2020. He then asked the 'Messiah' to shut up and sign the contract. Seth Rollins signed the contract and asked the WWE Champion to ‘have faith’. In return, Drew McIntyre grabbed Seth Rollins and bashed his head on the table.

Drew McIntyre attacks Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

Drew McIntyre took out his jacket and was ready to hit Seth Rollins with a Claymore Kick, but Buddy Murphy appeared and attacked him from behind. Buddy Murphy then helped Seth Rollins to get up. McIntyre tried to hit Rollins with a Claymore, but Rollins dodged and the Claymore hit Murphy. Seth Rollins then ran out of the ring as the WWE Champion laughed.

