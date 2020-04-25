Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre To Sign Contract For Their MITB Match On WWE RAW

Quick links:
After Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge for the WWE Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2020, WWE announced that the two will come face-to-face in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to sign a contract. Seth Rollins had earlier stated that Drew McIntyre is not a good leader and is not worthy to rule WWE RAW. Seth Rollins said that it’s his job to take the championship from Drew McIntyre and rule the brand because he is a proven leader.
According to many, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre could get into a brawl this week and give fans a teaser of what they are going to see at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV. Some also believe that Zelina Vega and her team could help Seth Rollins in attacking Drew McIntyre because the WWE Champion has been destroying Zelina Vega’s team for the past few weeks.
"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020
Seth Rollins' last WWE storyline was with Kevin Owens which ended at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the match. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Fans believe Brock Lesnar could return to WWE and challenge the winner of the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match.
