Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre To Sign Contract For Their MITB Match On WWE RAW

After Seth Rollins accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge for the WWE Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2020, WWE announced that the two will come face-to-face in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW to sign a contract. Seth Rollins had earlier stated that Drew McIntyre is not a good leader and is not worthy to rule WWE RAW. Seth Rollins said that it’s his job to take the championship from Drew McIntyre and rule the brand because he is a proven leader.

According to many, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre could get into a brawl this week and give fans a teaser of what they are going to see at the WWE Money in the Bank PPV. Some also believe that Zelina Vega and her team could help Seth Rollins in attacking Drew McIntyre because the WWE Champion has been destroying Zelina Vega’s team for the past few weeks.

"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Seth Rollins' last WWE storyline was with Kevin Owens which ended at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the match. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Fans believe Brock Lesnar could return to WWE and challenge the winner of the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match.

Updated MITB 2020 match card after this week’s WWE SmackDown: Matches announced till now

WWE Championship match: Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Championship match: Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman (c)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match: Tamina Snuka vs Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Apollo Crews vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Otis or Dolph Ziggler

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder match: Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Mandy Rose or Carmella

