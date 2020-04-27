When Roman Reigns Helped An Injured Seth Rollins Execute A Move Against Him; Watch

While fighting Kane during a live event in Dublin (2015), Seth Rollins tried to execute one of his special moves to slam Kane through the table. However, Seth Rollins slipped and ended up severely injuring himself. According to WWE, Seth Rollins tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Seth Rollins was out of WWE for almost a year and returned to the ring in 2016 Extreme Rules where he attacked Roman Reigns and started a new storyline.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns clashed for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2016, where Seth Rollins was seen executing the same move on Roman Reigns. However, according to a leaked video of the match, Seth Rollins was again having some trouble in executing the move, but this time Roman Reigns made sure Seth Rollins didn't hurt himself in the process. Roman Reigns helped Seth Rollins to get in a safe position so that he could execute the move on him.

Money in the Bank 2016: Seth Rollins defeats Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns stared at each other for a couple of seconds after the opening bell rang. Seth Rollins took the early lead and used his speed to attack Roman Reigns. 'The Big Dog', however, caught the challenger and began beating him down. Seth Rollins fought back and delivered every move in his arsenal to keep Roman Reigns down, but, the champion soon recovered and hit Rollins with a spear.

Roman Reigns delivered another move which knocked out the referee. As Reigns went down to get the referee, Seth Rollins hit him with pedigree and won the match. However, his celebration was short-lived as Dean Ambrose ran out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Moments later, Dirty Deeds earned Ambrose the championship.

