Drew McIntyre Defeats Seth Rollins To Retain WWE Championship At MITB 2020

Last week, Seth Rollins had said that he believes Drew McIntyre should not be the WWE Champion as the Scottish Psychopath doesn’t have what it takes to be a good leader. Seth Rollins had even vowed to defeat Drew McIntyre at the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV and claimed that he would lead WWE to a bright future as the new champion. However, Seth Rollins failed to complete his vow as the WWE Champion defeated him in the recently concluded PPV. Drew McIntyre also proved to Seth Rollins that he could be a great leader as he thanked The Monday Night Messiah for delivering a great match while shaking his hand.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre reveals Vince McMahon and Triple H's reactions after historic WWE title win: WWE News

Money in the Bank 2020 results: Drew McIntyre defeats Seth Rollins

After the starting bell rang, Drew McIntyre knocked out Seth Rollins and told him, "I'm going to let you have a breather." Seth Rollins recovered and wore off the powerful champion by trapping him in various leg submissions before delivering few jumping knee strikes to Drew McIntyre’s head. Seth Rollins somehow dodged a Claymore Kick and answered back with a superkick and a frog splash.

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 results, highlights, grades, reaction and all MITB 2020 winners: WWE News

Seth Rollins then went out of the ring to get a steel chair, but he decided to throw it away after the referee told him that he would lose the match. The match continued and Seth Rollins dodged another Claymore Kick with a superkick and a Stomp. However, Drew McIntyre recovered and hit a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, followed by a Claymore Kick. Drew McIntyre then pinned Seth Rollins to win the match and retain his WWE Championship. He offered Rollins his hand as a show of respect and the challenger accepted it despite looking upset.

Also Read l Money in the Bank 2020 review, results, highlights: Analysis of WWE's outlandish MITB 2020 event: WWE News

Also Read l Money in the bank 2020 winners, Money in the Bank 2020 highlights and results: Otis shocks WWE Universe to win MITB 2020