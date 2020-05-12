Drew McIntyre Revives Talk Of Much-anticipated 'Battle Of Britain' With Tyson Fury

After winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre talked to Sports Breakfast’s Ally McCoist where he revealed that he would love to face Tyson Fury in the WWE. After Drew McIntyre, Tyson Fury talked to McCoist, where he accepted McIntyre’s challenge. Tyson Fury even took to Instagram and revealed that he is ready to fight Drew McIntyre ‘anytime, anyplace, anywhere’. However, there was no mention about the much-anticipated fight for nearly a month after that.

Now, while talking to The Sun, Drew McIntyre gave an update about the dream fight. Drew McIntyre said that he’s currently giving the WWE superstars priority because they have been putting sweat and blood since Day 1. He said that his fight with Tyson Fury could happen in the future. Drew McIntyre added that Tyson Fury is a big draw and will gather a lot of attention.

He said the match could take place in a big stadium in front of thousands of people. Many believe that the match could take place at SummerSlam, which is scheduled to take place in August 2020.

"They're going to get [a stadium show], this is a project down the line obviously. But maybe that's where the match with Fury happens, as a Battle of Britain."

Tyson Fury was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36?

Earlier, Tyson Fury was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, but Tyson Fury got busy with Deontay Wilder. Because of that, WWE had to create a new storyline for Brock Lesnar. This is when Drew McIntyre came in the picture and the McIntyre vs Lesnar storyline began. Tyson Fury, on the other hand, managed to knock out Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in their WBC heavyweight title fight in February.

Many WWE superstars took to Twitter and congratulated The Gypsy King on saving his undefeated streak. Triple H, Mick Foley and even Drew McIntyre praised Tyson Fury for his incredible performance. WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman, who lost to Tyson Fury at Crown Jewel, also took to Twitter and asked for a rematch. Tyson Fury is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder once again, later this year.

