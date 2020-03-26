Triple H Appears On WWE NXT, Makes Tommaso Ciampa Vs Johnny Gargano Official

Since the day Johnny Gargano betrayed his long-time friend-turned-enemy Tommaso Ciampa, the Blackheart has been asking for a match. Tommaso Ciampa even stated that he is going to end Johnny's WWE NXT career. A few weeks ago, the two destroyed the WWE Performance Center and injured a number of WWE officials while brawling backstage.

Triple H appears makes Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano official

WWE NXT chief Triple H entered the ring this week and said that he is fed up of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano actions. He called out both Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano and told them there would be no physicality this week. He said he has found a way to make both of them happy and end the story which has to cause many troubles for WWE.

Johnny Gargano interrupted Triple H and said that he is not going to fight Tommaso Ciampa at WrestleMania 36. Triple H agreed with Johnny Gargano and said that Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano will happen a week after WrestleMania 36. Triple H revealed that the two will fight in an empty arena, and only one man would leave a winner.

Killer Kross debuts in a promo during WWE NXT

After Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano was made official by Triple H, a promo made its debut featuring Killer Kross. The promo started with Killer Kross’ official theme ‘Tic Tok Tic Tok’ and Killer Kross was shown on the screen. After the promo went viral, many fans took to Twitter and revealed that Killer Kross might debut on the main roster on WWE SmackDown. Some believed that there has been massive use of the colour blue in the video, which represents WWE SmackDown. However, few think that Killer Kross might debut on WWE NXT as the promo made its debut on the black and bold show.

