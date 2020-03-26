Rusev Pledges $20,000 To Help WWE Employees Out Of Work Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The rapid outbreak of coronavirus around the world has forced WWE to host all its recent shows from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Moreover, since all the shows are being hosted in an empty arena, most of the WWE employees are currently reported to be out of work. While the company is busy planning some innovative ideas to host WrestleMania 36, WWE superstar Rusev has announced that he will be donating $20,000 to WWE employees who aren’t being paid at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rusev WWE news: Bulgarian vows to help WWE employees during coronavirus outbreak

The Bulgarian Brute hasn't appeared on a WWE show since February 17, 2020. It is reported that Rusev's WWE contract is due to expire soon and the wrestler is expected to be in the midst of some heated contract negotiations. Rusev is also expected to miss WrestleMania 36.

However, this hasn't stopped the Bulgarian wrestler to come forward and pledge his support for the currently out-of-work WWE employees. Rusev took to Twitter to express his gratitude for all the employees while also announcing that he pledged the amount for his 'WWE extended family'.

In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL. — Miro (@RusevBUL) March 24, 2020

WWE news: Coronavirus outbreak changes plans for WrestleMania 36

As mentioned earlier, WWE has been affected severely due to the country-wide lockdown in the United States. The company is believed to be trying hard to continue churning out its weekly episodes of RAW and SmackDown during the lockdown. WWE has moved their live shows, including WrestleMania 36, to their Performance Center.

According to latest reports, WWE superstars Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are in quarantine and will not be taking part in any capacity during WrestleMania 36. Mysterio was reportedly set to face Andrade at the show while Dana Brooke was part of the six-pack elimination match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Coronavirus outbreak: WrestleMania 36 shifts to a 2-day event

Recently, the company announced that WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day event to be broadcast on the WWE Network on April 4 and 5. Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski will be hosting the show as several high-profile matches have been confirmed for this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

Brock Lesnar and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will defend their respective titles against Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns while The Undertaker will face AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. The Women's Division will see Charlotte Flair facing NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face Shayna Baszler.

