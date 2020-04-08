Drew McIntyre Is The Breath Of Fresh Air WWE Needs: Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised WWE for organising WrestleMania 36 amid the coronavirus outbreak during an interview. Kurt Angle also talked about the main matches and commented on Drew McIntyre’s historic championship victory. Drew McIntyre became the WWE Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at the main event of WrestleMania Day 2. In the process, Drew McIntyre also became the first-ever British WWE Champion.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kurt Angle praised Drew McIntyre and claimed that Drew McIntyre is a ‘breath of fresh air for WWE’. Kurt Angle said that the WWE Universe will finally see someone new main event the future episodes. Kurt Angle claimed WWE won’t have to depend on A-listers like John Cena, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesner to sell the show. Kurt Angle concluded by saying Drew McIntyre is the ‘new guy’ and he has to do incredible things this year.

“Drew McIntyre is the breath of fresh air for WWE. Now you don’t need to continuously keep going back to Roman, Cena, and Brock. Drew is the new guy, and he needs to excel this year,” Kurt Angle.

WWE: Kurt Angle’s retirement

In March 2019, Kurt Angle announced that he would be retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 35 where he was scheduled to face Baron Corbin. Before his WrestleMania match in April, Kurt Angle faced many WWE superstars like AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable and Samoa Joe. During a press conference for WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle talked about his match against Baron Corbin and said, "I don't think it's the match that I hoped for, I think it was the match that should have happened."

In his final match, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin and transitioned to a backstage role as a producer. He appeared on the August 5, 2019, episode of WWE RAW. He was also introduced as a special guest referee for the match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander. Both fighters took each other out and left Kurt Angle alone in the ring. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt then came to the ring and attacked the former WWE Champion.

