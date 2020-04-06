Drew McIntyre Net Worth, Salary, WWE Career And WrestleMania 36 Win Over Brock Lesnar

Current WWE world champion Drew McIntyre is arguably one of the most promising figures on the current roster and is expected to be the face of the promotion in the coming days. Drew McIntyre registered one of the biggest upsets in WWE history as he went on to defeat Brock Lesnar for the world title in the second day’s main event at WrestleMania 36. After such a major accomplishment, Drew McIntyre has added one more feather to his cap by becoming the first British wrestler to have the WWE World Title. While the entire world is praising Drew McIntyre for his sensational performance at WrestleMania 36, here’s a look at the Drew McIntyre net worth section and the Drew McIntyre salary.

There are no official reports about Drew McIntyre’s total net worth or salary as different sources cite different figures. However, according to The NewsFeedSource, ‘The Chosen One’ is estimated to have a net worth around $1.5 million. Drew McIntyre has competed in a lot of other wrestling entities other than the WWE and he is believed to have earned a healthy amount of money from those promotions. However, his WWE return has been massive and looking at the current scenario, it seems that Drew McIntyre is going to be one of the biggest faces in WWE in the near future.

Drew McIntyre's exact salary has not been disclosed by WWE officially. However, according to Idolpersona.com, the WWE champion's salary is expected to be around $500,000 per appearance.

