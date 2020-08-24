Drew McIntyre Manhandles Randy Orton, Retains His WWE Championship At SummerSlam 2020

For the past couple of weeks, rumours were going around that Drew McIntyre will lose his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2020. The Scot, though, had other plans. Drew McIntyre dominated most of the match and broke Randy Orton’s two-month-long winning streak. Fans lapped up Drew McIntyre’s performance as he was able to keep up with Randy Orton’s speed and agility. According to multiple reports, the Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud is far from over as the two could face each other again at another major PPV. However, there is some speculation that Drew McIntyre could go on to feud with some other superstars like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns returns; McIntyre stuns Orton: WWE News

WWE SummerSlam results: Drew McIntyre trumps Randy Orton to retain his title

Drew McIntyre tried to hit Randy Orton with a Claymore but missed. Randy Orton then tried to execute an RKO, but the champion dodged and tried to deliver a spear. However, Orton moved and Drew McIntyre crashed shoulder-first into the ring post. Orton seized the opening and delivered a side suplex onto the announce table. The Viper then grounded the champion and started trapping Drew McIntyre in various ground moves. Drew McIntyre soon found an opening and broke free. He trapped Randy Orton in the figure four submission hold, paying homage to Ric Flair who Orton had attacked a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam results: When Roman Reigns annihilated Brock Lesnar in an epic match

Randy Orton screamed in agony before pushing the referee and poking Drew McIntyre’s eye, thus forcing the break. Frustrated, McIntyre punished Randy Orton and even managed to dodge an RKO. He delivered some overhead release suplexes and a top-rope clothesline before executing a Future Shock DDT.

McIntyre then tried to deliver a frog splash, but Randy Orton dropped him with a snap powerslam. The champion answered with the Glasgow Kiss and clotheslined The Viper to the floor. Randy Orton soon fought back and came close to finishing the WWE Championship holder with a punt, but Drew McIntyre recovered and delivered a powerbomb. McIntyre then tried to execute the Claymore Kick but the challenger ducked out of the way. Orton went for an RKO but the titleholder countered with a backslide for the win.

Also Read l Braun Strowman attacks Bray Wyatt ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2020: WWE News

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam results: When Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Undertaker in a title match

Image credits: WWE.com