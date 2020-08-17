WWE SummerSlam: When Stone Cold Steve Austin Defeated Undertaker In Incredible Title Match

WWE SummerSlam 1998 is hailed as one of the greatest WWE PPVs because of its highly stacked match card and an entertaining main event, where WWE (then WWF) champion Stone Cold Steve Austin defended his title against The Undertaker. The Phenom dominated most part of the match, but in the end, The Rattlesnake came out victorious with the help of a low blow. The match marked a great end to the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Undertaker feud, which lasted for months. Apart from that, the match was loved by fans as it featured some incredible moments.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: Asuka vs Bayley and Deville vs Rose announced: WWE News

WWE SummerSlam 1998: How the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Undertaker feud started?

At the King of the Ring 1998, Stone Cold Steve Austin lost his championship to Kane in the inaugural First Blood match. However, he won it back the next night on RAW is War. Stone Cold Steve Austin then started a feud with The Undertaker, who had challenged him for a title shhhot at WWE SummerSlam. The two had multiple brawls leading to the major summer fight before Vince McMahon made the match official.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: Strowman to defend his title against The Fiend: WWE News

WWE SummerSlam 1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin defeats The Undertaker

A soon as the bell rang, Stone Cold Steve Austin took the fight to Undertaker, but the 'Dead Man' recovered and started fighting back. The went back and forth for a couple of minutes before Stone Cold Steve Austin started targeting Undertaker’s knee. The Champion trapped Undertaker in various holds, but the Phenom broke free and took the fight outside. He threw Stone Cold Steve Austin over the crowd barrier before bringing him back to the ring. Austin attempted to deliver a stunner, but Undertaker stopped him and rammed into the ring post. He then picked up Stone Cold Steve Austin and threw him on announce table.

Also Read l Asuka defeats Bayley to earn a chance to face Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020

Stone Cold Steve Austin kicked out of the pin and went on to take down Undertaker with a shoulder attack. He then delivered a Lou Thesz press followed by an elbow drop to earn a near fall. However, The Undertaker soon recovered and executed a chokeslam before the champion fought back.

When Undertaker tried an Old School, Stone Cold Steve Austin delivered a low blow. He then followed it up by a Stone Cold Stunner to retain his title. However, The Undertaker stood up instantly and took the championship belt from the referee. He went near Stone Cold Steve Austin and gave him the belt while nodding in respect.

Also Read l WWE SummerSlam 2020: 2 more matches announced, including Seth Rollins vs Dominik

Image Source: WWE.com