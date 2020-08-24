WWE SummerSlam Results: Roman Reigns Returns; Drew McIntyre Stuns Randy Orton; Asuka Wins

WWE SummerSlam 2020 marked the surprise return of Roman Reigns as he attacked ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, who won the WWE Universal Championship moments earlier by defeating Braun Strowman. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also delivered an incredible performance as he defeated Randy Orton to retain his title. Asuka, on the other hand, won back her WWE RAW Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches like Dominik vs Seth Rollins, Bayley vs Asuka, Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and others. Several WWE personalities like Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, Andrade and Angel Garza also made an appearance on recently concluded WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV.

WWE SummerSlam results: Major matches/segments that happened at the PPV

WWE SummerSlam results: Asuka defeats Sasha Banks to become the new RAW Women's Champion

After failing to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s title from Bayley, Asuka made her way to the ring to challenge WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. The Boss wasted no time in targetting Asuka’s left knee which was injured earlier. However, The Empress of Tomorrow fought back with some stiff kicks and later trapped the champion in the Asuka Lock. Sasha Banks soon recovered and caught Asuka with a hard right hand when The Empress was climbing the ropes.

Later in the match, Asuka tried to trap Banks in the Asuka Lock, but The Boss countered with a Bank Statement. However, Asuka broke free and again trapped Banks in her submission hold. Bayley tried to interfere but the challenger hit her with a hip attack. Asuka countered the Bank Statement yet again and earned the tap-out victory as The Boss screamed for help.

WWE SummerSlam results: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre beats Randy Orton to retain his title

Randy Orton dominated the match from the start as he delivered a side suplex to the champion onto the announce table. Drew McIntyre tried to fight back with the figure four, but Randy Orton distracted the referee and poked the eye of the champion, breaking the hold. Frustrated, Drew McIntyre punished Randy Orton and even managed to dodge an RKO. The Scot delivered a top-rope clothesline and then downed the challenger with a Future Shock DDT. The two superstars traded blows before McIntyre tried to deliver a Claymore Kick and the challenger ducked out of the way. Orton then went for an RKO but the titleholder countered with a backslide for the win.

WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns makes surprise return, attacks ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

After defeating Braun Strowman in an incredible title match, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt stood tall with the Universal Championship in his hand. However, his celebration was cut short when Roman Reigns appeared from behind and attacked The Fiend, shocking the WWE Universe. Reigns then moved to Braun Strowman and punished the former champion with multiple steel chairs. "You're just a freak in a mask," The Big Dog shouted at The Fiend. He then picked up the Universal Championship, saying, "I run this b---h," closing the show.

WWE SummerSlam results: All matches/segments at the PPV

WWE United State Champion Apollo Crews defeats MVP to retain his title (WWE SummerSlam grades: C)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Asuka to retain her title ( WWE SummerSlam grades: B+)

WWE RAW Tag-Team Champions the Street Profits defeat Andrade & Angel Garza to retain their title (WWE SummerSlam grades: B)

Mandy Rose defeats Sonya Deville in a ‘No Disqualification, Loser Leaves WWE’ match (WWE SummerSlam grades: B-)

Seth Rollins beats Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight (WWE SummerSlam grades: A)

Asuka bests Sasha Banks to become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion (WWE SummerSlam grades: B+)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeats Randy Orton to retain his title (WWE SummerSlam grades: A)

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats Braun Strowman to become the new Universal Champion

Roman Reigns returns to attack ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to end the show (WWE SummerSlam grades: A+ overall)

Image credits: WWE.com