Drew McIntyre Picks AJ Styles As Dream Opponent, Predicts Storyline With Him Will Occur

WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently revealed that he would love to work with AJ Styles in the future. The revelation happened after Drew McIntyre was asked to reveal his dream opponent by host Louis Dangoor of the WrestleTalk. Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles have not faced each other in a singles match despite working together for years. “The number 1, I guess I would say is AJ Styles. It happened again. I don’t know what the deal is with him and I. We’re always like ships in the night, we keep missing each other,” said Drew McIntyre.

“Be it, I’m away from WWE, I got to Impact Wrestling, he’s going going, we’re both doing independent shows, it can’t quite work out, or he’s on, or I’m off, or he’s off,” McIntyre said.

AJ Styles moved to WWE SmackDown before WWE could start a Drew McIntyre vs AJ Styles storyline. However, the WWE Champion believes that a match between them will surely happen in the future. “I guess we’ll have to wait for that match still,” Drew McIntyre added. Ending his answer, Drew McIntyre said that he would also love to work with current WWE NXT champion Adam Cole in the future. Drew McIntyre is currently working with Bobby Lashley and the two are scheduled to clash at WWE Backlash.

AJ Styles says he's not a fan of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

A couple of weeks ago, AJ Styles appeared on WWE’s The Bump, where he reacted to Drew McIntyre becoming the new WWE Champion. While The Phenomenal One congratulated Drew McIntyre for winning the title, he also revealed that he 'hates' the WWE champion. AJ Styles said that he respects Drew McIntyre as a champion, but he doesn’t like him in person. AJ Styles even stated that he will be happy if Drew McIntyre breaks his ‘ankle tomorrow’.

“I don’t like him. I respect him, there is some respect there for what he does in the ring [but] I don’t necessarily like the guy. If he broke his ankle tomorrow, I would be a happy camper,” said AJ Styles.

