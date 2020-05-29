When Stone Cold Teamed Up With Undertaker To Defeat Mankind And Kane In A Major 1998 PPV

At the Fully Loaded: In Your House 1998 PPV, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker defeated the duo of Mankind and Kane to become the new WWF Tag Team Champions. This started the reign of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker in WWF which ended at SummerSlam the same year. The tag team match was incredible and had some memorable moments like Undertaker chokeslamming both Mankind and Kane.

Fully Loaded: In Your House 1998 – How the 'Stone Cold Steve Austin & The Undertaker vs Mankind & Kane' feud began

At the iconic King of the Ring PPV, Undertaker defeated Mankind in a brutal Hell in the Cell match. After losing the match, Mankind went backstage and was seen talking to Kane. During the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Kane main-event match, Mankind appeared and helped Kane win the WWF Championship. On the next episode of WWE RAW, Stone Cold Steve Austin entered the ring and demanded a rematch. Kane accepted the challenge, but lost the match, handing the WWF Championship back to Austin.

In the next episode of WWE RAW, WWF Chairman Vince McMahon announced that Austin and Undertaker would team up to face Kane and Mankind in a tag team match at Fully Loaded: In Your House. Later that night, Kane and Mankind defeated The New Age Outlaws and became the Tag Team Champions. A day later, McMahon announced that the two teams will face each other for the Tag Team title at Fully Loaded.

Fully Loaded: In Your House 1998 - Stone Cold Steve Austin & The Undertaker defeat Mankind & Kane

The bell rang and Stone Cold Steve Austin tried to deliver a Stunner to Kane, but the Demon blocked him and chokeslammed the Undertaker. Undertaker and Mankind battled each other outside the ring. Mankind grabbed a chair for Kane and threw it into the ring. Stone Cold Steve Austin caught the chair and started punishing Kane with it. However, Kane soon recovered and took control of the match.

He then helped Mankind attack the Undertaker. As the two were busy with The Deadman, Stone Cold Steve Austin recovered and performed a Stunner on both Kane and Mankind. Undertaker was tagged in and he chokeslammed both Kane and Mankind. Undertaker then delivered a Tombstone Piledriver on Kane to win the match. In the process, Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin became the new WWF Tag Team Champions.

