The Undertaker's Priceless Reaction To The First-ever WWE Draft; Watch Video

The WWE draft has had some incredible moments in the past where wrestlers have gone on to lose their spots in one brand or another. However, the WWE draft was not a common phenomenon in the past. The first WWE draft took place in 2002 where the entire roster was reshuffled and being the first of its instance, WWE Draft 2002 had a number of surprises in store for the fans. However, The Undertaker reacting to his move from WWE RAW to WWE SmackDown remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the promotion. In 2002, ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair picked The Undertaker in the WWE draft to place him on the SmackDown roster. It was a shocking moment for wrestling fans but The Undertaker was considerably more surprised than the fans after news of the move reached him.

Also Read | WWE News: Rob Gronkowski Exercises Release Clause In WWE Contract After 24/7 Title Loss

WWE news: The Undertaker reacts to his SmackDown move on WWE draft

In 2002, Ric Flair and The Undertaker were not regarded as good friends. However, The Nature Boy still picked The Undertaker in the first WWE draft. The entire WWE roster had their eyes on the TV screen when Ric Flair announced that he was going to pick The Undertaker, despite having differences with him. Not only the entire locker room, but The Undertaker was also shocked after hearing Ric Flair's decision.

However, the shock soon turned into frustration as The Undertaker threw chairs before leaving the room. The locker room was full of wrestling icons including the likes of Kane, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, and Lita among others. However, Ric Flair still chose to pick The Undertaker on the first-ever WWE draft which seemingly frustrated ‘The Phenom’.

Also Read | WWE News: CM Punk Gives Funny Response To Jeff Hardy’s ‘Hit And Run’ Angle On WWE SmackDown

WWE news: The Undertaker's current WWE status

The Undertaker is currently 55 years old but has still managed to perform on special occasions. The Undertaker recently vanquished AJ Styles in the nail-biting Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and went on to thrill the fans. The latest documentary on his WWE career ‘The Last Ride’ showcases some of the best moments of his wrestling career. While he is no longer active on the current roster, The Undertaker remains an A-listed superstar in the WWE.

Also Read | Randy Orton Vows To Rewrite Edge’s Storybook Ending At WWE Backlash

Also Read | WWE Star Paige Posts New Poolside Photos, Promotes Twitch-streaming Career On Instagram

Image courtesy: WWE