Edge Lauds Randy Orton, Says He’s Proud Of Their WWE Backlash Performance

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently sat down to talk on Busted Open Radio, where he opened up about his ongoing feud with Randy Orton and revealed why he chose Randy Orton to be his first opponent after his return from injury. Edge said that he picked Randy Orton because he wanted to know whether he was ready to make his “much-awaited” return or not. The Rated-R Superstar added that out of everyone on the current roster, he had a history with Randy Orton and that’s why The Viper made a good first opponent for him. “Sure I want to get in there with Aleister Black, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, Angel Garza, Cesaro — there are so many guys I want to get in there with. But I needed to start with Randy to see where I was at,” said Edge.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge lavishes praise on Randy Orton

Edge said that the other reason he chose to work with Randy Orton was that he wanted to "push" Randy Orton's in-ring capabilities which The Viper doesn't even know the limits of. He then compared Randy Orton to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle before calling him ‘special’. “Me coming back, I think I can reinforce that and push him to be what he can be. That being said, I needed him to see if I could do this.” Edge ended his answer saying that to be in the ring with Randy Orton is ‘phenomenal’. He revealed that not just him, but The Legend Killer was also trying to ‘push’ him to his limits in the ring.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge talks about WWE Backlash 2020

Looking back at his critically acclaimed WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton, Edge said that “it was meant to be a love letter to wrestling.” He claimed that the match pushed him and Randy Orton to their limits and it opened a way for Edge vs Randy Orton 3. “We had Backlash, and I was really proud with everything that was put in front of us. I was happy with how that turned out,” said the Rated-R Superstar.

Image Source: WWE.com