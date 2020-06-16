Drew McIntyre Reacts To WWE Letting Paul Heyman Go From The Creative Team

During Paul Heyman's run as WWE RAW's executive director, Drew McIntyre went from being a mid-card heel to becoming the first-ever British WWE champion. In several interviews, Drew McIntyre thanked Paul Heyman for writing an incredible WrestleMania 36 feud between him and Brock Lesnar. He also claimed that Paul Heyman had a huge impact on his wrestling persona, as the WWE RAW executive director. Unfortunately, a couple of days ago, WWE fired Heyman from his role and replaced him with Bruce Prichard, who is also the ED of WWE SmackDown.

In an interview with ComicBook, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reacted to the big decision made by Vince McMahon to shake up the creative team of WWE RAW. “I don’t know the ins and outs regarding creative. I get my creative and go from there. I figure out best what works for Drew McIntyre and the storyline,” said Drew McIntyre. Drew McIntyre claimed that Paul Heyman’s "in-ring character is very interesting". He stated that the last time he spoke to Paul Heyman was when he was about to face Brock Lesner at WrestleMania 36.

“I always enjoy a little joke with Paul Heyman on the microphone. There is nobody better than him. It forces you to up your game. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing him soon enough," Drew McIntyre said,

Paul Heyman fired: Why Paul Heyman was removed from WWE's creative team?

According to Wrestling Inc, AJ Styles left WWE RAW after having some arguments with the former Executive Director Paul Heyman. Reports claim that AJ Styles was furious over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's departure from WWE and he blamed Heyman for not fighting for them to stay in the promotion. The final call was Vince McMahon’s but the current Intercontinental Champion felt Paul Heyman could have done better.

On the work front, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash to retain his title. On this week’s WWE RAW, he once again defeated Lashley in a title rematch. According to various reports, Brock Lesnar could return to WWE and start another feud with Drew McIntyre. However, some claim that 'The Scottish Psychopath' could continue his storyline with Bobby Lashley which will end at WWE Extreme Rules.

Image Source: WWE.com

