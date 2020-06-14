Was Paul Heyman Fired? Why Did Paul Heyman Leave WWE? The Story Behind It Revealed

WWE celebrity manager Paul Heyman is a familiar name in the wrestling universe. However, Paul Heyman has had to face a lot of heat in the past for his outspoken, brash attitude from the WWE fan base. Although he was in charge of handling storylines and promotions on WWE RAW, WWE officials have unveiled a surprise move by firing Paul Heyman from his post. According to reports, Paul Heyman will no longer be the in-charge of RAW and he will only operate as an in-ring personality. So why was Paul Heyman fired?

Why did Paul Heyman leave WWE? Why was Paul Heyman fired?

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

Since the report of ‘Paul Heyman leaves WWE’ hit the headlines, WWE fans have been asking ‘Why was Paul Heyman fired?' The WWE celebrity manager has often gone on record and expressed his unwillingness in being the WWE RAW administrator. According to Paul Heyman, his vision towards structuring the WWE RAW storylines came down to keeping Vince McMahon happy and Heyman was clearly not okay with that.

Vince McMahon is acknowledged all throughout the world for his fickle nature. The WWE CEO has often changed his decisions abruptly and it seemed that Paul Heyman had to face similar consequences. While the answer to ‘Why was Paul Heyman fired?" is still unclear, a lot of WWE fans have already labelled Vince McMahon as the reason. In a shocking revelation, WWE officials confirmed that Paul Heyman will be operating just as an in-ring persona, which has apparently disheartened a lot of WWE fans.

The answer to ‘Why was Paul Heyman fired?’ appeared to be clearer when WWE tweeted to confirm their decision. As per reports, in an effort to streamline the creative writing process for television, WWE officials have merged both their brands RAW and SmackDown. The collective group of both the brands will be led by Bruce Prichard.

However, Vince McMahon has not publicly clarified his decision. Throughout his years of association with WWE, the Paul Heyman net worth has skyrocketed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Paul Heyman net worth figure stands at $10 million at this point.

Disclaimer: The Paul Neyman net worth information has been taken after referring several sources, but is not verified and as a result, the site cannot guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

