Paul Heyman's WWE Firing Could Hurt Future Of Young Stars As McMahon Plans Major Overhaul

WWE officials have stunned a lot of fans by firing Paul Heyman from his position as a RAW administrator. This week, the WWE revealed that RAW and SmackDown are going to be controlled under one specific entity led by Bruce Prichard, which automatically rules out Paul Heyman from his position of controlling the storylines and promotions on WWE RAW.

However, it can possibly be a bad decision since Paul Heyman’s exit can hamper the growth of many current superstars in the WWE roster. Throughout the years, Paul Heyman has managed several wrestlers and has been a prime element in managing, developing and encouraging them. However, the WWE is not keen on extending their association with Paul Heyman since Vince McMahon reportedly got into a feud with the celebrity manager.

WWE News: Firing of Paul Heyman can cost various superstars major screen time

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

According to a RingSide News report, Paul Heyman was currently in charge of giving a major push to numerous WWE superstars including the likes of The Street Profits, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews and Zelina Vega. However, these superstars are likely to miss the majority of ‘screen time’ since Paul Heyman will no longer be backing them up in WWE storylines. According to reports, Paul Heyman was unhappy with how things were being chalked up on WWE RAW.

Paul Heyman has also publicly admitted that his job as a RAW administrator shrunk and came down to satisfying Vince McMahon. The WWE celebrity manager was clearly unhappy with the decision. Thus, Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman apparently fought, which ultimately saw Heyman getting fired from his position. However, Paul Heyman will still function in the WWE Universe as an in-ring character.

WWE News: Paul Heyman throughout the years in WWE

From experiencing beat downs from eminent WWE superstars including the likes of The Undertaker and John Cena to assisting the likes of Brock Lesnar by the ringside, the 54-year-old has witnessed it all in the WWE. Paul Heyman has managed some of the biggest A-list superstars of the promotion like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and Cesaro. However, WWE apparently does not want him to get into administrative decisions and policies, as they have already fired him from the position of a RAW administrator.

