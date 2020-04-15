Drew McIntyre Responds To Seth Rollins’ Attack, Says “see You Next Week”

On this week’s WWE RAW main event, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre faced United States champion, Andrade. Though Drew McIntyre won the match, he was attacked by Seth Rollins before he could celebrate his win. After taking down Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins walked towards the WWE Championship belt, teasing an upcoming feud. This confirmed the rumours that Drew McIntyre would defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins in the future.

After WWE RAW went off-air, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter where he responded to Seth Rollins’ surprise attack. Drew McIntyre called Seth Rollins "darkness" and revealed that he will see Seth Rollins next week. According to many, Drew McIntyre will confront the Monday Night Messiah next week and the two will start their storyline. Some believe that the two could face each other in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV.

Also Read l What’s next for Brock Lesnar? Backstage details on his WWE status after WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Seth Rollins ended his long storyline with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the match. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Few also believe that Brock Lesnar could return to WWE and challenge the winner of the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar praised backstage for putting Drew McIntyre before himself at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Drew McIntyre gives Austin Theory a lesson

In another tweet, Drew McIntyre remembered his match against Andrade when at one point he delivered a brutal clothesline to Andrade’s partner Austin Theory. Responding to a tweet, Drew McIntyre said that as the WWE Champion it’s his job to teach the younger talent.

Also Read l What happened to Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar?

I take my role as champion very serious, always want to be teaching the younger talent. Lesson one....don’t touch my damn foot #WWERAW https://t.co/B6OmDGLQbx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 14, 2020

Also Read l Drew McIntyre stuns Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, becomes first British WWE Champion: WWE News