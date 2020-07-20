Seth Rollins Vomits After Defeating Rey Mysterio In A Horrifying 'Eye For An Eye' Match

After a month-long build-up, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio finally faced each other in an incredible “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules. The Master of the 619 dominated the most part of the match, but a low blow by Seth Rollins turned the tide in favour of The Monday Night Messiah. Seth Rollins won the match by shoving Rey Mysterio’s eye into the corner of the ringside steel steps. Though the viewers were not shown Rey Mysterio’s injury, the Future Hall of Famer was reportedly in a critical state as Seth Rollins himself was seen vomiting in the ring after looking at Rey Mysterio’s face.

According to WWE, Rey Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility after the match. The doctors told WWE host Charly Caruso that Rey Mysterio’s health is serious and he is currently being treated on. “Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the eye to the rest of the head, there’s a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision,” WWE stated.

WWE Extreme Rules results: Seth Rollins defeats Rey Mysterio

As soon as the bell rang, Seth Rollins slowed Rey Mysterio's momentum with some ground moves and started targeting his eye. He then threw Rey Mysterio face-first onto a table while saying, "None of this would have happened if you would have just listened." The Monday Night Messiah grabbed a steel chair and started punishing the Masked Luchador. Seth Rollins brought multiple tools in the ring to continue his dominance but quickly found himself on the defensive.

Seth Rollins regained control and started hitting Rey Mysterio with a kendo stick but The Master of the 619 recovered and answered with a series of punches. Rey Mysterio then hit Rollins with a seated senton, followed with a frog splash. He picked up Seth Rollins’s kendo stick and sent him crashing into the barricade. He then broke the stick and tried to dislodge Rollins' eyeball, but The Monday Night Messiah freed himself from Rey Mysterio’s grip.

However, the future Hall of Famer delivered a 619 and a stomp to Seth Rollins, giving him a taste of his own medicine. Rey Mysterio then took Rollins to the ringside steel steps and tried to gouge out his eye but Seth Rollins delivered a low blow and hit Mysterio with The Stomp. The match ended with Rollins driving Mysterio's face into the steps and the referee calling for the bell. After a couple of seconds, Seth Rollins looked at Rey Mysterio's injury and started vomiting all over the ring.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com