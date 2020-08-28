Drew McIntyre Suffered A ‘career-threatening’ Injury Because Of Randy Orton On WWE RAW

At WWE SummerSlam 2020, Drew McIntyre surprised everyone as he successfully defended his title against Randy Orton via pinfall. The storyline continued on the latest episode of WWE RAW but it ended very badly for the WWE Champion as he got attacked by Randy Orton not once but twice. During the assault, Drew McIntyre took three vicious punts to the head and was later checked by the WWE medical team. WWE host Charly Caruso later revealed that the medical team thinks the WWE Champion may have possibly suffered a broken skull, which could be a potentially career-threatening injury. Drew McIntyre was later taken to a local medical facility for further treatment.

“Medical staff were fearful of a skull fracture and potential brain bleeding to Drew McIntyre after Randy Orton delivered three vicious punts to the WWE Champion. The medical officials did also express concern the injuries could potentially be career-threatening,” reads a WWE statement.

What happened with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week’s WWE RAW, talking about his recent title defence. The WWE Champion claimed that he won the physical bout because he was more driven and hungrier than Orton. He then challenged Randy Orton to another match, stating that he was not able to hit Randy Orton with a Claymore at SummerSlam. As the champion continued to slam Randy Orton, The Legend Killer attacked him from behind and hit him with two punts.

Almost an hour after the assault, Randy Orton made his way to the ring and started slamming that WWE Champion. He revealed that he attacked Drew McIntyre because he didn’t like the champion offering him a rematch out of pity before calling himself the “best wrestler ever”. Keith Lee interrupted Randy Orton’s promo and challenged The Viper to a match. Randy Orton accepted and the two clashed later on the show.

Even though Keith Lee had a strong start, Randy Orton soon took over and started dominating the match. He grounded Lee with some submission moves, setting up an RKO. However, as he was about to hit Lee with his iconic move, Drew McIntyre returned and attacked him. As the champion was about to hit him with a claymore, The Viper ducked and ran off. As Drew McIntyre was getting interviewed by Charly Caruso later in the show, Randy Orton attacked him from behind and delivered the third punt which caused him the alleged career-threatening injury.

