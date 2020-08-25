Randy Orton Punts Drew McIntyre Before Being Confronted By Debutant Keith Lee On WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW opened in a shocking manner as fans saw Randy Orton attack Drew McIntyre from behind before hitting him with two punts. Things went from bad to worse when former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee arrived on the scene and saw his friend being loaded in an ambulance. Raging in fury, Keith Lee made his way to the ring and challenged Randy Orton to a match, which The Viper accepted. The two clashed later in the show wherein Keith Lee delivered an incredible performance against the veteran.

In the end, Randy Orton came out on top as he won the match via disqualification after interference from Drew McIntyre. However, WWE later revealed that this is not the last time Keith Lee will go up against Randy Orton. The two are scheduled to face each other again at WWE Payback which is scheduled to talk place later this week on August 30, 2020 (August 31, for Indian viewers). Fans believe Keith Lee will win the encounter with McIntyre’s help and if true, the outcome will give a bump to ongoing Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud.

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton punts Drew McIntyre

After defeating Randy Orton at SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW. The WWE Champion claimed that he won the physical match because he was more driven and hungrier than Orton. He then stated that after defeating Orton at SummerSlam, he might have become the greatest wrestler as Randy Orton was calling himself the best for the past few months, especially after defeating Edge at Backlash. Drew McIntyre then asked The Viper to step up and challenged him to another match as he was not able to take him to “Claymore Country” during their recent fight. As the champion continued to slam Randy Orton, The Legend Killer attacked him from behind before hitting him with two punts.

WWE RAW results: Keith Lee confronts Randy Orton

Almost an hour after assaulting Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton made his way to the ring where he revealed that he attacked McIntyre because he didn’t like the champion offering him a rematch out of pity. He began calling himself the best wrestler on the planet before Keith Lee’s music played and The Limitless One appeared. Keith Lee first introduced himself to the veteran before challenging him to a match. Randy Orton agreed and the two clashed later in the show.

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton defeated Keith Lee via disqualification

As soon as the bell rang, Keith Lee took the fight to Randy Orton and sent him to the floor with an overhead suplex. However, the WWE veteran escaped from Lee’s grasp and sent him shoulder-first into the ring post. Randy Orton then took over the match and kept The Limitless One under pressure with his ground moves. Later, he tried to deliver an RKO, but Drew McIntyre returned and pulled Orton out of the ring. As the champion was about to attack Orton, The Viper ducked and ran off. However, after Drew McIntyre turned to check on Lee, Randy Orton attacked him from behind and delivered a punt.

