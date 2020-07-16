Drew McIntyre Takes A Dig At Dolph Ziggler On Twitter, Calls Him Out For His 'comedy'

Ahead of their title match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler engaged in a Twitter feud this week. It all started when Dolph Ziggler shared a sarcastic tweet a day after Drew McIntyre completed 100 days as the WWE Champion. Dolph Ziggler shared an image where he compared Drew McIntyre’s title reign with his 69-day-long championship reigns. “Oh, 100 days??? Haha that’s cute,” wrote Dolph Ziggler. A couple of hours later, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and slammed Dolph Ziggler for sharing the sarcastic tweet. The WWE Champion also took a dig at Dolph Ziggler’s comedy career by writing, “No wonder your comedy career was such a HUGE success.”

No wonder your comedy career was such a HUGE success... https://t.co/1kIUTsEr6f — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 15, 2020

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: How the Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler feud began?

On the June 22, 2020, episode of WWE RAW, WWE announced that Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode will be leaving WWE SmackDown to join the WWE RAW roster. Later, Dolph Ziggler interrupted Drew McIntyre’s promo and expressed his happiness over McIntyre's title reign. He then took credit for Drew McIntyre’s rise and revealed that he was the only person who supported McIntyre in his dark times. He then challenged the champion for a title match, which Drew McIntyre accepted.

A week later, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler signed their title match contract which ended with Dolph Ziggler getting hit by a claymore kick. Later the same day, Dolph Ziggler teamed up with Sasha Banks and defeated the duo of Drew McIntyre and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a mixed Tag-Team match. On this week’s WWE RAW, Dolph Ziggler once again slammed the WWE Champion and claimed that The Scottish Psychopath would have never achieved what he has without him. McIntyre interrupted Ziggler’s promo and claimed that the Show-off uses people. He made it clear that the two were never friends and vowed to retain his title at the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV. He then blasted Dolph Ziggler with the Glasgow Kiss before making his exit.

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler prediction

There is speculation that Drew McIntyre will defeat Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 and retain his title. According to various reports, Drew McIntyre will then start a feud with Randy Orton and go on to face The Viper at SummerSlam. WrestlingNews claims that Randy Orton will destroy Drew McIntyre in the ring and leave as the new WWE Champion.

Image Source: WWE.com