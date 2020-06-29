WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Braun Strowman Vs Bray Wyatt And Nikki Cross Vs Bayley Announced

WWE Extreme Rules 2020 is just a few weeks away and the promotion has begun announcing some major matches for the upcoming PPV. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was revealed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend his title against “The Eater of the Worlds” Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp match, while WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will face Nikki Cross at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. Earlier, after WWE RAW, the company had announced Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler and Asuka vs Sasha Banks for the upcoming PPV.

Also Read l WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler, Asuka vs Sasha Banks announced

According to various reports, both the champions will successfully retain their respective titles as WWE allegedly has some huge plans in place for both Braun Strowman and Bayley at WWE SummerSlam. It is rumoured that Braun Strowman could face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Bayley could go up against her current partner Sasha Banks or Alexa Bliss at the big summer event. A few fans are also speculating that Mr Money in the Bank Otis could cash in on Braun Strowman at WWE Extreme Rules 2020 and go on to face ‘The Monster Among Men’ at SummerSlam.

Also Read l Asuka defeats Charlotte Flair before being challenged by Sasha Banks for Extreme Rules

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt announced

Braun Strowman made his way to the ring and accepted that he felt ‘true fear’ when he met Bray Wyatt for the first time at a swamp. He said when he met Bray Wyatt, he had a snake in his hand. The snake bit Wyatt’s face multiple times, but ‘The Eater of the Worlds’ laughed when that happened. Braun Strowman took a long pause before saying that he’s not scared anymore.

Braun Strowman suggested that they go back to the same swamp to fight it out. Strowman claimed that he will break Wyatt’s body before dragging him into the swamp to let the alligators finish him off. The Monster Among Men then left the ring and it was later confirmed that Braun Strowman will defend his WWE Universal Championship against ‘The Eater of the Worlds’ Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

Also Read l Bray Wyatt brings backs his ‘Eater of the Worlds’ character, tells Strowman to 'find him'

WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Nikki Cross vs Bayley announced

Bayley and Sasha Banks joined the commentary team before the Fatal 4-Way match between Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke began. Bliss and Cross worked together to take down Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans, but ‘The Sassy Southern Belle’ recovered and threw Alexa Bliss into the barricade. Lacey Evans then went to the ring and started fighting Brooke. Right then, Nikki Cross came from behind and performed a roll-up on ‘The Sassy Southern Belle’ to win. By winning the match, Nikki Cross became the No. 1 contender for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and is scheduled to face the champion, Bayley, at WWE Extreme Rules 2020.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results and highlights: The Undertaker honoured, Bray Wyatt returns

Image Source: WWE.com