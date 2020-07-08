Rey Mysterio Set To Face Seth Rollins In An 'eye For An Eye Match' At WWE Extreme Rules

On this week’s WWE RAW, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat the duo of Seth Rollins and Murphy. However, before the match started, Seth Rollins challenged Rey Mysterio to a match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. The Master of the 619 accepted the challenge and added a stipulation to their match stating that they will face each other in an “eye for an eye” match.

The overall story between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio has been engaging to a degree, but the involvement of Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik is seemingly what is running the show. According to various reports, at the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV, Seth Rollins could “sacrifice” Rey Mysterio, which will lead to Dominik’s return. Dominik could then start a revenge feud with The Monday Night Messiah which will end at SummerSlam where Dominik will defeat Rollins.



It's an EYE for an EYE when @reymysterio and @WWERollins finally settle their score at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules.

WWE RAW results: Seth Rollins challenges Rey Mysterio to a match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Before starting his ‘KO Show’ and bringing Seth Rollins into the ring, Kevin Owens got rid of the chairs and the table. He said he’s expecting his segment to go “sour” right away. Seth Rollins appeared in the ring with a smile on his face and asked Kevin Owens how his ankle was after it was hurt during their WrestleMania encounter. In response, Kevin Owens gave Seth Rollins a present to commemorate their WrestleMania 36 match. It was the shirt that Owens wore when he defeated Rollins at the mega event.

Seth Rollins threw the shirt out of the ring and said that he doesn’t care about Owens or his show. He said he came out to challenge Rey Mysterio to a match at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. Rollins then tried to recruit KO in his team, but Rey Mysterio came out and accepted his challenge. The Master of the 619 added a stipulation to their match stating that they will face each other in an “eye for an eye” match. Kevin Owens then offered to be Rey Mysterio's partner in the upcoming Tag-Team match. Murphy attacked Owens, but Mysterio made the save.

EYE for an EYE = Stipulation picked! @reymysterio wants to pull @WWERollins' eye out with his bare hands at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules!

WWE RAW results: Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens defeat Seth Rollins and Murphy

Fans returned from the break to see the match already in progress. Rey Mysterio traded blows with Murphy, while Seth Rollins attacked Dominik outside. As Seth Rollins was about to slam Dominik’s head on the ringside steel steps, Rey Mysterio made the save. In the later part of the match, Aleister Black came out as Rollins was preparing to attack Dominik again. This allowed Rey Mysterio to perform a rollup to win the match.

