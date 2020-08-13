John Cena Thinks Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt Are Doing “unbelievable Job” In The COVID-19 Era

WWE superstar John Cena recently talked to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he opened up on multiple things, including WWE’s ongoing “COVID-19 era” – a term coined by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Though the 16-time WWE Champion claimed that the WWE programming feels different because of the pandemic, he also praised superstars like Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt for doing “an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment”. John Cena, who has worked with the superstars in the past, claimed that he’s liking the storylines both Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt are involved in.

Also Read l WWE News: John Cena believes ‘RAW Underground’ could create WWE's next breakout star

Seth Rollins is currently feuding with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW, while Bray Wyatt is going after WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Both the superstars are going face their rivals in the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2020 PPV which is scheduled to take place on August 23, 2020 (August 24, 2020, as per Indian timings). According to reports, both Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt have a huge chance of winning at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

"Bray Wyatt is obviously doing a great job, and Seth Rollins has done an unbelievable job of adapting to a crowdless environment," said John Cena.

Also Read l Seth Rollins picks his fight vs Brock Lesnar as the best SummerSlam fight of his career

John Cena thinks WWE will thrive in the COVID-19 era

Though WWE is taking a major hit in the viewership rating charts, John Cena believes that WWE will survive the COVID-19 era and they will thrive. He said WWE is slowly embracing the current situation and they will transform themselves as the time goes. “It's a very weird time. There isn't a clear-cut answer to be like, 'Just do this and it will be better,'” John Cena added.

Also Read l CM Punk asks Rey Mysterio to shave Seth Rollins’ head after Rollins attacks Dominik on RAW

John Cena later asked WWE superstars to be more creative and use their imagination as they currently don’t have the crowd by their side. He said when he or other superstars used to work, they used to listen to the audience and would try to give them what they want. However, now, the superstars have to deliver incredible performance and hope fans would like it.

“You just have to use your imagination. In this realm, imagination is king. Action will not drive the product forward. It has to be imaginative, and it has to be well-presented,” John Cena added.

Also Read l WWE News: Rollins attacks Dominik after the pair sign their SummerSlam match contracts

Image Source: WWE.com