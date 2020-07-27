Drew McIntyre Teases An “Eye For An Eye Match” Against Dolph Ziggler On This Week’s RAW

Last week, Dolph Ziggler confronted WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and claimed that he saw “fear” in McIntyre’s eyes when the two were fighting at WWE Extreme Rules. In reply, the WWE Champion said that he defeated Ziggler even with The Show-off picking the stipulation. Ziggler then asked Drew McIntyre to give him a title re-match and offered him a chance to choose the time and stipulation of the match. Drew McIntyre accepted to give Ziggler a rematch but said that he will reveal the stipulation of the match later.

Also Read l WWE News: Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik to confront Seth Rollins on this week’s WWE RAW

WWE make changes to Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler contest

WWE recently announced that Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will face each other on this week’s WWE RAW, but in a non-title match. However, the promotion also confirmed that Drew McIntyre still has the right to choose the stipulation of the match. Earlier, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and teased what stipulation he could pick for his upcoming match against Dolph Ziggler.

I heard someone shout eye for an eye last week 👀 https://t.co/FATh3IUp2m — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 26, 2020

Also Read l Drew McIntyre agrees to Dolph Ziggler's rematch demand for the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre teases another Eye for an Eye match

Drew McIntyre claimed that he heard someone shout “eye for an eye,” teasing that he could turn the non-title match into an “Eye for an Eye” match. If that happens, then Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler will face each other in the second-ever “Eye for an Eye” match; first being Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio which took place at the WWE Extreme Rules 2020 PPV. Whatever happens, there's a huge chance that the Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler feud will end on this week’s RAW and the two will start new storylines for SummerSlam. According to various reports, Randy Orton could confront the WWE Champion after the match and kick off their SummerSlam feud.

Also Read l Drew McIntyre takes a dig at Dolph Ziggler on Twitter, calls him out for his 'comedy': WWE News

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton feud could begin

A couple of days ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton could go down at SummerSlam. The report also claimed that the original plans for Randy Orton were very different. The Legend Killer was supposed to face Edge in their third and final match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, but after Edge suffered a triceps tear at WWE Backlash, plans had to be changed.

“WWE is planning for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for one of their bigger PPVs, either SummerSlam this year or even as late as WrestleMania 37 next year,” said Dave Meltzer.

Also Read l Kevin Owens pulls out of WWE RAW after COVID-19 case at Performance Center: Reports

Image Source: WWE.com