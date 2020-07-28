Randy Orton Attacks Drew McIntyre, Challenges Him To A Title Match At SummerSlam

For weeks it was rumoured that Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton will go down at SummerSlam, and this week those rumours came true. On WWE RAW, Randy Orton challenged Drew McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam, which the WWE Champion promptly accepted. After Drew McIntyre ended his feud with Dolph Ziggler by defeating him, Randy Orton attacked the Scottish Psychopath with an RKO.

According to WrestlingNews, The Viper will defeat McIntyre at SummerSlam and became the new WWE Champion. Afterwards, Randy Orton could defend the WWE Championship against Edge at next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 37. Fans are speculating that Randy Orton will then lose the title to Edge and the Hall of Famer will start his final championship reign. It is rumoured that Drew McIntyre could start a feud with Edge and end up winning his WWE Championship back eventually.

“An idea was pitched to have Orton win the title and then defend against Edge at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania and McIntyre could win the title again at a later date to get his true crowning moment with fans in attendance,” claimed the report.

WWE RAW results: Randy Orton challenges Drew McIntyre to a title match

Randy Orton kicked off the show by praising himself. He claimed that WWE legends like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin can't hold a candle to his resume, accomplishments and accolades. He said something was missing for his life, and he didn't know what it was until today. The Apex Predator announced he has decided that he wants the WWE title back and that means going through Drew McIntyre. Randy Orton then praised McIntyre and revealed that The Scottish Psychopath earned his respect after he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, he then officially challenged Drew McIntyre to a championship match at SummerSlam.

"You've got a problem, and that problem is that you have what I want," Randy Orton said.

WWE RAW results: Drew McIntyre accepts Randy Orton’s challenge before getting hit by an RKO

Before facing Dolph Ziggler in the main event, Drew McIntyre picked up the mic and accepted Randy Orton's challenge. The match began and Drew McIntyre dominated most of the match. In the end, he hit Ziggler with a Claymore and won the match. However, as McIntyre celebrated, Randy Orton appeared from behind and hit the champion with an RKO.

Image Source: WWE.com