John Cena Believes ‘RAW Underground’ Could Create WWE's Next Breakout Star

Shane McMahon returned to WWE with an interesting concept this month. He introduced fans to ‘RAW Underground,’ a grittier version of Lucha Underground. RAW Underground took place in a dark room and featured superstars like The Viking Raiders, Bobby Lashley and MVP, among others. After the show, a host of WWE superstars and fans weighed in on the new concept, both negatively and positively. Recently, WWE legend John Cena chimed in on the topic while talking to Newsweek. The 16-time WWE Champion said that he sees RAW Underground as an opportunity for the superstars to make it their own.

I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground...lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PvpUNKtNtG — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 4, 2020

John Cena gives his view on Shane McMahon's RAW Underground

John Cena claimed that RAW Underground is a concept where WWE superstars can prove themselves. He said if there’s no creative direction coming from the top in WWE, then it’s a perfect opportunity for the superstars to grab it and make it their own. John Cena then went on to provide an example of how Stone Cold Steve Austin discovered his own character and WWE made full use of his creation. He pointed out that Stone Cold Steve Austin was given a chance and he made full use of it. Now, the current WWE superstars are getting the same chance and they should not let it go.

“You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity,” John Cena added.

WWE RAW: Shane McMahon introduces RAW Underground

RAW Underground opened up with Dabba-Kato (a renamed Babatunde) punishing local competitors. Later, Erik of the Viking Raiders attacked another local competitor and Dolph Ziggler did the same. MVP and The Hurt Business then walked in and Bobby Lashley showcased his power by taking out his opponent with ease. The Hurt Business members then jumped into the "crowd" and began attacking anyone they could get their hands on. Shane McMahon interrupted the trio and said that the men had ‘proven their point’. He stated they can come back anytime as at RAW Underground, "anything goes".

Image Source: WWE.com