Drew McIntyre Breaks Character With 'Brock Lesnar Has Gone Above And Beyond For Me' Claim

Royal Rumble 2020 winner Drew McIntyre recently talked to TalkSport where he was seen praising WWE champion and his current in-ring rival Brock Lesnar. When asked about the time Dean Ambrose called Brock Lesnar 'lazy', Drew McIntyre stated that he doesn’t know what happened between Dean Ambrose and Brock Lesnar. However, Drew McIntyre praised Brock Lesnar and said that the WWE champion has gone above and beyond to put him over in their WrestleMania feud.

“I don’t know what happened there. But, in my experience, Brock has gone above and beyond to ensure I look as good as I can possibly look,” said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre then remembered the events of WWE RAW where he delivered three claymores to Brock Lesnar. Drew McIntyre said that after delivering the kicks, he was told to go backstage. However, Brock Lesnar asked him to pick up the title and show it to the WWE Universe. A video went viral on Twitter where Brock Lesnar can be seen asking Drew McIntyre to pick up his title.

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

Drew McIntyre wins the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 Match

Brock Lesnar came in as the No. 1 entrant and eliminated 13 superstars which included powerhouses and legends like Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, MVP, Rey Mysterio and many more. However, Brock Lesnar's reign ended when he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre. From there, Drew McIntyre took over as he eliminated The Miz and Ricochet. Edge then made his much-awaited return and eliminated many WWE superstars including AJ Styles and Randy Orton. In the later part of the match, Roman Reigns eliminated Edge and Drew McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men’s Royal Rumble.

