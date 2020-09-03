Drew McIntyre’s WWE Hell In A Cell And Survivor Series Opponent Reportedly Revealed

At the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV, Randy Orton will get another chance to win the WWE Championship from his current rival Drew McIntyre. The two had their first title match at SummerSlam 2020, where Drew McIntyre only just retained his title via pinfall. The storyline continued on the last week’s RAW where Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre and hit him with three vicious punts, handing him an alleged ‘career-threatening injury’. The Legend Killer then went on to defeat Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match to earn another championship opportunity.

Randy Orton's feud with Drew McIntyre has been going on for the past month and according to reports, WWE is not planning to conclude it any time soon. Tom Colohue recently reported that Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre will have multiple title matches in the coming months – including at Clash of Champions and likely at WWE Hell in a Cell and WWE Survivor Series. Reports claim that the two were scheduled to face each other at the recently concluded WWE Payback PPV, but CEO Vince McMahon scrapped the idea and The Viper ended up facing Keith Lee instead. The two superstars delivered an entertaining performance, but in the end, Keith Lee came out victorious.

“Randy Orton was always going to get this rematch because the match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton which is now booked for Clash of Champions is supposedly part of a long term feud that will likely run into Hell in a Cell as well and finish around Survivor Series time.”

What’s next for Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton?

WWE has been building Randy Orton as the top heel for several months. The Viper was earlier in an incredible feud with Edge, but the storyline was put on hold after the Hall of Famer suffered a torn triceps while fighting Orton at Backlash. Rumours claim that Randy Orton could defeat Drew McIntyre in the upcoming months and end up defending his title against Edge at Royal Rumble 2021 or WrestleMania 37.

Image credits: WWE.com