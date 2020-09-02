WWE RAW's Thunderdome Sees Fan Playing KKK Rally Video & Hitler Salute Despite Warning

WWE RAW made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday night after some explicit imagery appeared on WWE Thunderdome. WWE Thunderdome is an interactive virtual fan experience inside Florida’s Amway Center, with WWE RAW held behind closed doors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, WWE Thunderdome has courted controversy in recent weeks with fans portraying offensive imagery during Monday Night RAW.

WWE KKK Video: WWE Thunderdome courts controversy yet again after KKK video

Despite the company's official warning, Monday night action on WWE RAW was blighted by a KKK video which was streamed on Thunderdome. The KKK video appeared during the match between Keith Lee and Dolph Ziggler, leaving many fans disgusted. The Ku Klux Klan (KKK) is a white supremacist hate group advocating extremist reactionary positions over the course of US history. The clip was played for several seconds before it was eventually panned away.

Someone has some KKK video on the virtual audience on WWE Monday Night RAW broadcast tonight @nodqdotcom @aaronrift #WWERaw #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/5229FzgqSw — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) September 1, 2020

More KKK imagery in the thunderdome tonight, also a Hitler salute involved.



More action needs to be taken to fine these people by the WWE. This could be done by putting in details for the thunderdome signups.



Disgusting.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rDcqlG7fKv — The Top Guy™ (@TheBoothWrestle) September 1, 2020

Another KKK video airing during #RAW inside the WWE ThunderDome. pic.twitter.com/jmYrFmsjqg — Inside The WWE ThunderDome (@WWEVirtualFan) September 1, 2020

Fans have called for WWE to take serious action with explicit imagery having featured through last week. Before the WWE KKK video, a photo of the late Chris Benoit was shown while an ISIS beheading video also caught by netizens online. Hitler salutes have also been featured among other explicit imagery.

WWE released an official statement last week condemning the heinous acts and threatened to ban the people associated with those. In an official statement to the New York Post, WWE stated that the abhorrent behaviour does not reflect WWE‘s values and the company has zero tolerance towards these acts. During SummerSlam, a viewer had put a 'Fire Velveteen Dream' on his stream and later claimed on Twitter that he was removed from WE Thunderdome.

WWE RAW results from Monday Night

Keith Lee defeats Dolph Ziggler via pinfall (Grade: B)

Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens via pinfall (Grades: C)

Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio via pinfall (Grade: A)

Randy Orton defeats Seth Rollins (via pinfall) and Keith Lee (Grade: A)

Mickie James defeats Lana via pinfall (Grade: C)

Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders defeat The Hurt Business Grade: B)

The Riott Squad defeats The IIconics (Grade: B)

Riddick Moss defeats Titus O'Neil (Grade: C)

The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza (DNF) (Grade: B)

Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir took out Billie Kay (Grade: C)

Shelton Benjamin vs. Apollo Crews in Raw Underground (Grade: C)

(Image Courtesy: WWE Virtual Fan Twitter)