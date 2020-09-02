Last Updated:

WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings Take A Massive Hit Despite Stellar Payback 2020 PPV

WWE RAW drew only 1.900 million viewers, despite delivering matches like Seth Rollins vs Randy Orton vs Keith Lee and Mickie James vs Lana.

wwe raw viewership

The WWE RAW episode after Payback 2020 featured some incredible segments and matches. The show was headlined by a Triple-Threat match between Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Keith Lee which The Viper won and earned a chance to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Clash of Champions 2020. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka made an appearance as she announced that she’s ready to defend her title against anyone on the roster. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches and superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Dominik and Rey Mysterio also made an appearance.

WWE RAW viewership: RAW ratings see a major drop

Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (August 31, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.900 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 2.028 million viewers. According to WrestlingInc, “WWE RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58”.

WWE RAW viewership: WWE RAW’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

  • August 3, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • August 10, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • August 17, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • August 24, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic
  • August 31, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE RAW viewership: Events that transpired on this week's Monday Night RAW

  • Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Dolph Ziggler trade words in the opening segment
  • Keith Lee defeats Dolph Ziggler to advance to the Triple Threat Match
  • Mickie James, Natalya and Lana confront Asuka
  • Mickie James defeats Lana
  • Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens to advance to the Triple Threat Match
  • Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders defeat The Hurt Business
  • The Riott Squad defeat The IIconics to earn a title shot
  • Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio to advance to the Triple Threat Match
  • Riddick Moss defeats Titus O’Neil in RAW Underground
  • R-Truth defeats Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion
  • Retribution attacks The Street Profits and Andrade & Angel Garza
  • Jessamyn Duke defeats Billie Kay on RAW Underground
  • The Hurt Business defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander in RAW Underground
  • Randy Orton defeats Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in the Triple Threat match

