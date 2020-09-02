WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings Take A Massive Hit Despite Stellar Payback 2020 PPV

The WWE RAW episode after Payback 2020 featured some incredible segments and matches. The show was headlined by a Triple-Threat match between Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Keith Lee which The Viper won and earned a chance to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Clash of Champions 2020. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka made an appearance as she announced that she’s ready to defend her title against anyone on the roster. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches and superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Dominik and Rey Mysterio also made an appearance.

WWE RAW viewership: RAW ratings see a major drop

Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (August 31, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.900 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 2.028 million viewers. According to WrestlingInc, “WWE RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58”.

WWE RAW viewership: WWE RAW’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

August 3, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.715 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.722 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.643 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 2.028 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.900 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE RAW viewership: Events that transpired on this week's Monday Night RAW

Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Dolph Ziggler trade words in the opening segment

Keith Lee defeats Dolph Ziggler to advance to the Triple Threat Match

Mickie James, Natalya and Lana confront Asuka

Mickie James defeats Lana

Randy Orton defeats Kevin Owens to advance to the Triple Threat Match

Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders defeat The Hurt Business

The Riott Squad defeat The IIconics to earn a title shot

Seth Rollins defeats Dominik Mysterio to advance to the Triple Threat Match

Riddick Moss defeats Titus O’Neil in RAW Underground

R-Truth defeats Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion

Retribution attacks The Street Profits and Andrade & Angel Garza

Jessamyn Duke defeats Billie Kay on RAW Underground

The Hurt Business defeat Apollo Crews, Ricochet & Cedric Alexander in RAW Underground

Randy Orton defeats Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in the Triple Threat match

