WWE RAW’s Viewership Ratings Take A Massive Hit Despite Stellar Payback 2020 PPV

The WWE RAW episode after Payback 2020 featured some incredible segments and matches. The show was headlined by a Triple-Threat match between Seth Rollins, Randy Orton and Keith Lee which The Viper won and earned a chance to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Clash of Champions 2020. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka made an appearance as she announced that she’s ready to defend her title against anyone on the roster. Apart from these headliners, the night featured some incredible matches and superstars like Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley, Dominik and Rey Mysterio also made an appearance.
Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (August 31, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.900 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This week's numbers represent more doom and gloom for Vince McMahon and company as last week’s episode drew 2.028 million viewers. According to WrestlingInc, “WWE RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58”.
The #LegendKiller @RandyOrton gets another #WWETitle opportunity IF @DMcIntyreWWE is cleared for battle at #WWEClash of Champions! https://t.co/iLwf65VpSz— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020
