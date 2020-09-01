WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton Beats Rollins And Lee, Sets Up Rematch With Drew McIntyre

WWE RAW promised some hardcore action for their fans and it lived up to its billing after Randy Orton starred to pin Seth Rollins for setting up a rematch with Drew McIntyre at the September 27 Clash of Champions event. Among other WWE RAW highlights, Keith Lee defeated Dolph Ziggler to advance to the main event, while Seth Rollins again got the better of the Dominik Mysterio. Here's a comprehensive look at the WWE RAW results, WWE RAW grades, and the WWE RAW highlights.
Keith Lee earned his place in the Triple Threat match after defeating Dolph Ziggler via pinfall. In the show opening promo, Randy Orton vented his frustration on having to wrestle twice on Monday night to earn a rematch with Drew McIntyre. He was then interrupted by Lee, who was quick to point out he should have earned a title match, having defeated Orton the night before.
However, Ziggler jumped on Lee from behind to kicked off the first match of the night. Lee would endure a Fameasser and a Zig Zag in a gruelling contest before destroying Ziggler with a Spirit Bomb.
Randy Orton was seen coming out of Aleister Black's locker room while he was behind the stage. Black then induced a pre-match attack on Kevin Owens, ending with a Black Mass before tossing him into the ring. The Viper then RKO’ed Owens for the win after the referee confirmed that Kevin was okay to go.
Seth Rollins avenged his WWE Payback defeated against Dominik Mysterio, who was filling in for his father Rey. Rollins had been slammed for botching up their tag match against the father-son duo. Dominik put in a spirited effort but was pinned by Rollins after a missed frog splash.
Randy Orton bailed on his plan to team up with Seth Rollins to take out Keith Lee and the duo were seen arguing before the match. The Viper got onto the same page as Rollins soon after Lee started running through them, but turned onto the easiest opportunity. Lee skillfully countered a Rollins stomp into a Spirit Bomb, only for Randy Orton to RKO him, before pinning down Rollins to set up his Championship clash.
The match began after Asuka was out for an in-ring interview subsequently after a confrontation backstage with new women's tag champs Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, looking for her next challenger. Mickie James, Natalya and Lana all interrupted before chaos ensued. James defeated Lana in a lacklustre fixture but the chaos serves as a potential clash for Asuka with James.
