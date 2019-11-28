WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Confronts Shayna Baszler As Things Heat Up On The Latest Episode

After dominating in both WarGames and Survivor Series, Rhea Ripley arrived on NXT to confront her long-time rival and NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Both the wrestlers have been going back and forth for months and fans were expecting to see a match between the two NXT superstars at the WarGames but that didn’t happen. However, fans think that the two will finally face each other in the upcoming TLC (Tables, Ladders and Chairs) PPV.

WWE NXT: Xia Li Vs Vanessa Borne; Rhea Ripley confronts Shayna Baszler

Xia Li was dominating from the start. She was getting a lot of help from NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. After brutalising Vanessa Borne for the whole match, Xia Li delivered a running tornado kick and sealed her victory. After Li’s win, Shayna Baszler came to the apron and started talking about her win over Bayley and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. She was interrupted by Rhea Ripley who reminded The Queen of Spades that she lost at WarGames. As the NXT Women’s Champion started backing up to leave, Rhea Ripley laid down a challenge which was ignored.

WWE Survivor Series: Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Vs Bayley

The three top women in WWE clashed with each other in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. Becky Lynch started strong and punished both of her opponents, but SmackDown Women’s Champion powered out and pinned The Man for an unsuccessful count. Every time fans thought they will get a winner, someone used to break the near fall. In the latter part of the match, the NXT Women’s Champion caught Bayley in her submission move, forcing her to tap out. In most of the other matches too, NXT superstars emerged victorious and established their brand's supremacy.

