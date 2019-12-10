The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Real Reason Behind The Rock's Iconic 'People's Elbow' In 1999

WWE News

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, Dwayne Johnson, recently took to Twitter to explain what had happened during an iconic incident in 1999.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been one of the most captivating characters to have ever graced the WWE ring. In his long run with the WWE, Johnson left an impact only a few others could. In a recent tweet, The Rock explained an iconic moment from the Attitude Era that many fans fondly remember. Have a look.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' reveals he is currently unemployed. No WWE or Hollywood action?

The People's Elbow

It was 1999 and Triple H was fighting the British Bulldog with the WWF Championship on the line. The added twist was that Dwayne Johnson was the guest referee of the match. Unsurprisingly, The Rock did very little of refereeing and more of being The Rock as he attacked both Triple H and the British Bulldog. An iconic moment transpired later in the match when Dwayne Johnson set up the British Bulldog for a People's Elbow. As he came back from the second rope to deliver the elbow, Johnson slipped on the ring and managed to regain his composure almost unbothered and delivered a People's Elbow. Here is the footage of that moment, as posted by a WWE fan account.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson trolls Kevin Hart once again, this time for his British accent; video

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to explain what had happened at this moment, and people finally had an answer!

ALSO READ | Times when Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart gave us 'BFF goals' in 2019

The two-decade-old mystery finally has an answer and the fans could not help but reminisce.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson: Times when the Jumanji actor's posts sent fans into a frenzy

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG