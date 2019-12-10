Dwayne Johnson Reveals Real Reason Behind The Rock's Iconic 'People's Elbow' In 1999

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been one of the most captivating characters to have ever graced the WWE ring. In his long run with the WWE, Johnson left an impact only a few others could. In a recent tweet, The Rock explained an iconic moment from the Attitude Era that many fans fondly remember. Have a look.

The People's Elbow

It was 1999 and Triple H was fighting the British Bulldog with the WWF Championship on the line. The added twist was that Dwayne Johnson was the guest referee of the match. Unsurprisingly, The Rock did very little of refereeing and more of being The Rock as he attacked both Triple H and the British Bulldog. An iconic moment transpired later in the match when Dwayne Johnson set up the British Bulldog for a People's Elbow. As he came back from the second rope to deliver the elbow, Johnson slipped on the ring and managed to regain his composure almost unbothered and delivered a People's Elbow. Here is the footage of that moment, as posted by a WWE fan account.

Dwayne Johnson took to Twitter to explain what had happened at this moment, and people finally had an answer!

The people’s glide.

There was residue on the mat from all the pyro 🧨 during the show which made it wildly slippery in my dress shoes. Big love to one of the GOATS, British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith for wanting to light it up with my People’s Elbow 🙏🏾💪🏾⚡️ @wwe #smackdown https://t.co/Yod28xfaYl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 3, 2019

The two-decade-old mystery finally has an answer and the fans could not help but reminisce.

Was one of the classiest People's Elbow ever. — Mitchell Rizo (@mitchell_rizo) December 3, 2019

This was one of my all time favorite moments in wrestling. That match with you as special guest referee, doing commentary during the match, the sliding people's elbow, "it doesn't matter if the Rock counts to three!"......the whole segment was gold. — Melvin Niles (@Niles4life) December 3, 2019

Why U Lyin? U know it was the electricity from the people’s champ that made that slide happen! — Joey Ace🇵🇷 (@JoeyAce1988) December 3, 2019

